Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $45,179.91 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

