Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 4.4%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.29 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.09). Approximately 747,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,305,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.04.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

