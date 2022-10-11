hiENS4 Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (HIENS4)

hiENS4 (HIENS4) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, hiENS4 has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One hiENS4 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. hiENS4 has a total market capitalization of $318,751.00 and $7.49 million worth of hiENS4 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

hiENS4 Token Profile

hiENS4’s launch date was August 15th, 2022. hiENS4’s total supply is 127,000,000 tokens. hiENS4’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. hiENS4’s official website is www.fracton.cool. The Reddit community for hiENS4 is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiENS4 (HIENS4) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiENS4 has a current supply of 127,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiENS4 is 0.00308007 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,857,130.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiENS4 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hiENS4 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hiENS4 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

