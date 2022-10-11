hiPunks Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $380,921.91 (HIPUNKS)

hiPunks (HIPUNKS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One hiPunks token can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, hiPunks has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. hiPunks has a total market capitalization of $380,921.91 and approximately $3.82 million worth of hiPunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

hiPunks Token Profile

hiPunks’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for hiPunks is fracton.cool. hiPunks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

hiPunks Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiPunks (HIPUNKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiPunks has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiPunks is 0.07937134 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,176,720.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiPunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiPunks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy hiPunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

