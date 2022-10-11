HorizonDollar (HZD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,499.98

HorizonDollar (HZD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One HorizonDollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HorizonDollar has a total market capitalization of $1,499.98 and $76,247.00 worth of HorizonDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HorizonDollar has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HorizonDollar

HorizonDollar launched on February 25th, 2021. HorizonDollar’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. HorizonDollar’s official Twitter account is @dollarhorizon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorizonDollar is www.hzdfoundation.org. The official message board for HorizonDollar is www.hzdcharity.com.

HorizonDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HorizonDollar (HZD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HorizonDollar has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HorizonDollar is 0.0000003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hzdfoundation.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorizonDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorizonDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorizonDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

