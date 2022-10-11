HornHub finance (HHUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $248,559.98

HornHub finance (HHUB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. HornHub finance has a market cap of $248,559.98 and $47,262.00 worth of HornHub finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HornHub finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HornHub finance has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HornHub finance Profile

HornHub finance’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. HornHub finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HornHub finance is hornhub-finance.medium.com. HornHub finance’s official website is www.hornhub.finance. HornHub finance’s official Twitter account is @hornhub_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HornHub finance (HHUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HornHub finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HornHub finance is 0.00002486 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hornhub.finance.”

