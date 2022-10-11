Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.89

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Further Reading
