Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOSSY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Baader Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

