HyperAlloy Market Capitalization Reaches $10,275.01 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One HyperAlloy token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $10,275.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy was first traded on February 17th, 2021. HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 tokens. The official website for HyperAlloy is hyperalloy.org. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperAlloy is medium.com/@hyperalloy.

HyperAlloy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperAlloy (ALLOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HyperAlloy has a current supply of 3,453,286. The last known price of HyperAlloy is 0.00371221 USD and is up 52.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperalloy.org.”

