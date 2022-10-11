IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.15

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 1406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

IAC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

