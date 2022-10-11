ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) Price Up 106.2% This Week

ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) traded up 139.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ICE BEAR TOKEN has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar. One ICE BEAR TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a total market cap of $319.74 and $223.00 worth of ICE BEAR TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICE BEAR TOKEN Token Profile

ICE BEAR TOKEN’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for ICE BEAR TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/icebearbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@icebearbsc. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official website is icebear.world. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @icebearbsc.

Buying and Selling ICE BEAR TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICE BEAR TOKEN is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icebear.world/.”

