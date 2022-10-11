Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $188.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

