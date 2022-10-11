ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) One Day Volume Tops $11,680.00

ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. ImmortalDAO Finance has a total market cap of $24,013.17 and approximately $11,680.00 worth of ImmortalDAO Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImmortalDAO Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImmortalDAO Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00009490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImmortalDAO Finance Token Profile

ImmortalDAO Finance’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. ImmortalDAO Finance’s total supply is 13,301 tokens. ImmortalDAO Finance’s official Twitter account is @immortaldao_fi. The official message board for ImmortalDAO Finance is medium.com/@immortaldaofinance. The official website for ImmortalDAO Finance is www.immortaldao.finance.

Buying and Selling ImmortalDAO Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Celo platform. ImmortalDAO Finance has a current supply of 13,301 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ImmortalDAO Finance is 1.8868397 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,437.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immortaldao.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImmortalDAO Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImmortalDAO Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImmortalDAO Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

