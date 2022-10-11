Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,984,380.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

ARES stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 1,637,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,149. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

