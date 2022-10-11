Insider Buying: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 799.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

