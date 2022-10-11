Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Buys 1,355,932 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,250. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

