Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Buys 1,355,932 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,250. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
