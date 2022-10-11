Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Sells 6,750,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,021 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

