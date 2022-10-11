Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 5,890 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Semrush Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SEMR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,205. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
