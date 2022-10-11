International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 12441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

