Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

Intuit stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.10. 21,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,886. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.