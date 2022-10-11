Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 67,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,475. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

