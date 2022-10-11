Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

PBW stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,516. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

