Investors Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average daily volume of 2,407 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,077. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YANG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

