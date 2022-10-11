Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 62,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 347% compared to the typical volume of 14,082 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,405,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

