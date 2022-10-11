iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. 257,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,747. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

