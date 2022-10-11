iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 219,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

