iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.04

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

