iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $31.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 71,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.