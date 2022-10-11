iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.55

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 37118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,218,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

