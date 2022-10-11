iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 1,572,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

