James J. Goetz Sells 76,822 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.37. 4,743,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

