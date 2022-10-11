James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

James River Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 161,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

