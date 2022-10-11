JB Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. 248,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,839. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

