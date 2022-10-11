JB Capital LLC Purchases 12,650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 329.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.37. 133,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

