JEN COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (JEN)

JEN COIN (JEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. JEN COIN has a market cap of $3.08 million and $10,407.00 worth of JEN COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JEN COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JEN COIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JEN COIN Profile

JEN COIN’s genesis date was August 8th, 2022. JEN COIN’s total supply is 20,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 tokens. JEN COIN’s official Twitter account is @thejencoin. The official website for JEN COIN is jencoin.net.

JEN COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JEN COIN (JEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JEN COIN has a current supply of 20,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JEN COIN is 0.15240365 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,476.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://jencoin.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JEN COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JEN COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JEN COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

