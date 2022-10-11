Jigen (JIG) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jigen (JIG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Jigen token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Jigen has a total market cap of $4,567.38 and $38,545.00 worth of Jigen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jigen has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jigen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jigen Token Profile

Jigen launched on December 28th, 2021. Jigen’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,750,000 tokens. Jigen’s official Twitter account is @jigenapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jigen is https://reddit.com/r/jigen. Jigen’s official website is jigen.app.

Buying and Selling Jigen

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigen (JIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jigen has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jigen is 0.00166705 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jigen.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.