Jindoge Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (JINDOGE)

Jindoge (JINDOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Jindoge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jindoge has a total market capitalization of $808,837.00 and $31.00 worth of Jindoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jindoge has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jindoge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jindoge Token Profile

Jindoge was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Jindoge’s total supply is 649,958,499,044,712 tokens. Jindoge’s official Twitter account is @jindogecoin. The official website for Jindoge is jindogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Jindoge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jindoge (JINDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jindoge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jindoge is 0 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jindogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jindoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jindoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jindoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jindoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jindoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.