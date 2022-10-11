Kitty Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $263,187.24 (KITTY)

Kitty Coin (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Kitty Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Kitty Coin has a total market capitalization of $263,187.24 and $10,110.00 worth of Kitty Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kitty Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.73 or 1.00003168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061252 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Kitty Coin is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Kitty Coin’s official Twitter account is @0xkittycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kitty Coin is kittycoin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kitty Coin is https://reddit.com/r/0xkittycoin/. The official website for Kitty Coin is www.kittycoin.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitty Coin (KITTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kitty Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kitty Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $850.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kittycoin.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kitty Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kitty Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kitty Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

