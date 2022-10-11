Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 109,300 Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 109,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,350.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 26,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,610.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$560.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BAU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$13.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.73.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

