Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 7730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $50,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.