Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 12,603 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average of $163.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.51 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

