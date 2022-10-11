Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,798 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $114,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 39,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

