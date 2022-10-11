Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 10,050 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $61,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.90. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,448. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.58.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.