Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. 213,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,368. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

