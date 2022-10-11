LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $112,539.70 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,911,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,579. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.