LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $112,539.70 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,911,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.
- On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,579. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
