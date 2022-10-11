Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,278.67

Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a market capitalization of $16,278.67 and approximately $49,637.00 worth of Lightbeam Courier Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightbeam Courier Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Lightbeam Courier Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightbeam Courier Coin Token Profile

Lightbeam Courier Coin’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000 tokens. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s official Twitter account is @lightbeamcouri1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lightbeam Courier Coin is https://reddit.com/r/lightbeamcouriercoin. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s official website is www.lightbeamcourier.com.

Lightbeam Courier Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightbeam Courier Coin is 0.32557346 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.LightbeamCourier.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightbeam Courier Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightbeam Courier Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightbeam Courier Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

