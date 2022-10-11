Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

