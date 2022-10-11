Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.80. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.