Lokr Hits Market Cap of $340,226.99 (LKR)

Lokr (LKR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Lokr has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Lokr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lokr has a total market cap of $340,226.99 and $396,567.00 worth of Lokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.33 or 0.99873408 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022616 BTC.

About Lokr

Lokr (CRYPTO:LKR) is a token. It was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Lokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 tokens. Lokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lokr is medium.com/lokr. The official website for Lokr is www.lokr.io.

Buying and Selling Lokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr (LKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lokr has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 25,628,273.07001525 in circulation. The last known price of Lokr is 0.01331611 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $113,157.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lokr.io/.”

