Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 981,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,932,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

